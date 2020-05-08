The most impressive photos of the world without people due to the pandemic (Gallery)

•May 8, 2020•Vallarta Daily News•Arts & CultureThe most impressive photos of the world without people due to the pandemic (Gallery) The Christ the Redeemer statue stands over Guanabara Bay at dusk amid the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Leo Correa)The empty lanes of Highway 110 Arroyo Seco leading to downtown Los Angeles, California, Sunday, April 26, 2020 (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)A bird flies over the Forbidden City, which is closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Beijing, China on Tuesday April 28, 2020 (AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein)A herd of sheep moves on an empty road near Soria, Spain, on Monday April 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Felipe Dana)The Winter Palace and Alexander’s Column are reflected in a puddle after the rain in Palace Square in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Monday April 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky)North Conway First Baptist Church (AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty)The Acropolis in Athens, Greece, illuminated as the island of Aegina rises in the background and behind it the distant shores of the Peloponnese peninsula, on Friday April 24 (AP Photo / Petros Giannakouris)Birds make their way along the beach in Coronado, California on Wednesday March 11, 2020, (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)Icelandic stallions run on a farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday April 21, 2020. (AP Photo / Michael Probst)Mount Washington looms in the distance over picturesque North Conway in New Hampshire, USA, where most small shops and churches remain closed during the pandemic, Sunday, April 26, 2020 (AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty )A herd of jackals roams the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Oded Balilty)A deserted street leads to the historic Chase County Courthouse in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, USA, at dusk on Thursday, April 23, 2020 (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel)Seagulls fly around an empty lifeguard station in Santa Monica, California on Friday April 10, 2020 (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)The waves shine with the blue bioluminescence of an algae bloom in the ocean waters as a lifeguard tower sits on a still-closed beach in Del Mar, California on Monday April 27, 2020 (AP Photo / Gregory Toro)The sun sets along the Las Vegas Strip, devoid of the usual crowds and traffic after casinos and other businesses remain closed due to the coronavirus, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (AP Photo / John Locher)Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard of India, in New Delhi, is deserted on April 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Altaf Qadri)A swan swims alongside its eight chicks in a pond in the Vacaresti Nature Park, a protected urban area, in Bucharest, Romania, on Monday April 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)The Kremlin and its towers are reflected in the Moscow River along a deserted embankment when the sun rises over the Russian capital on Monday April 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko)Waves wash over the rocks as a beacon of light shines across the rocky shoreline from the Point Judith Lighthouse in Narragansett, Rhode Island, USA on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP Photo / David Goldman)The Montserrat mountain range, on the outskirts of Barcelona, rises as the sun sets on Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo / Felipe Dana)The Lincoln Memorial is reflected in the calm waters of the reflective pool at the National Mall in Washington, USA, before sunrise on Wednesday April 29, 2020. (AP Photo / J. David Ake) SUPPORT ACCESS TO FREE NEWS You can help keep news FREE by sharing this story on Social Media, subscribing to our daily newsletter, or Support us with a donation! It's that easy to help small publishers like PVDN!