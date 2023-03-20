The search for Canadian who went missing in Puerto Vallarta in 2018 resumes

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – On October 26, 2018, 69-year-old Canadian citizen Malcom Robert Angus Madson disappeared in Puerto Vallarta. He was last seen at a popular bar in the Romantic Zone with his girlfriend, whom they now nicknamed the “Black Widow”, since then his whereabouts have been unknown.

That night, the Canadian went to the Ándale bar located in the Romantic Zone together with a woman identified as Marcela “A”, identified as his girlfriend at the time.

A camera captured the moment when they both left the bar and it was the last time the foreigner Malcolm Robert Angus Madson was seen alive.

After his disappearance, relatives of the Canadian filed a complaint with the Jalisco authorities, and suspicions centered on Marcela.

Closed-circuit images of the bar revealed that that night, Marcela, put “something” in Malcom’s drink as seen in a video, then it was learned that she fled the state.

This and other data led to Marcela being detained in July 2020 by the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office in the municipality of Tlalnepantla.

In 2021, the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office also captured her brother Martín and her son Andrés as alleged accomplices in the disappearance of the Canadian.

Months later, the three were charged with the crime of illegal deprivation of liberty committed by individuals.

In February of this year and after the intermediate hearing, the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office reported through a statement that the three people are still in detention and a sentence of up to 75 years is being sought for the crime.

However, despite this, the body of the Canadian has not been located.

For this reason, this month the search for Malcolm Robert Angus Madson was reactivated since there are at least five points where his remains could be.

