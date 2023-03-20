VACATION RENTALS

Michael Alcázar: ‘Mexican cartels are out of control’ and spring breakers should stay away

March 20, 2023
, ,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - More than 30 million Americans travel to Mexico each year, and last year, 60 Americans in Mexico on vacation were killed. That's 2.1 of 100,000 Americans who visit Mexico were killed. The US average is 4.8 per 100,000 citizens, meaning the chances of an American being killed are cut in half by vacationing in Mexico. These are statistics not given with travel warnings . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website