Michael Alcázar: ‘Mexican cartels are out of control’ and spring breakers should stay away

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - More than 30 million Americans travel to Mexico each year, and last year, 60 Americans in Mexico on vacation were killed. That's 2.1 of 100,000 Americans who visit Mexico were killed. The US average is 4.8 per 100,000 citizens, meaning the chances of an American being killed are cut in half by vacationing in Mexico. These are statistics not given with travel warnings . . .