The season’s first tropical storm in the Pacific expected to form this weekend

A low-pressure area located south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec will increase its probability of developing a tropical cyclone, so heavy rains are forecast for this Thursday in Chiapas, Tabasco, eastern Oaxaca, and southern Veracruz.; very strong in Campeche, and strong (from 25 to 50 mm) in Guerrero, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

The storm has a 90% chance of becoming the season’s first name storm before next week. If predictions hold true, the low-pressure area will become Tropical Storm Agatha.

According to the weather forecast of the National Water Commission (Conagua), the rains in the mentioned states can be accompanied by electric shocks, hail fall, landslides, overflowing rivers and streams, and flooding.

Another system being watched, the frontal system number 48 will remain stationary in the north and northeast of the country, and in interaction with a low pressure channel over the states that make up the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central, it will cause heavy rains in Puebla, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas; showers in Aguascalientes, Durango, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León and Zacatecas, and isolated rains in Mexico City, Colima, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Querétaro and Tlaxcala .

Likewise, wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h is expected in Aguascalientes, Coahuila, Durango, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas and the Gulf of Tehuantepec.

In the afternoon hours, the environment will continue from warm to hot in most of Mexico, with maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in the northeast of Baja California, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Michoacán, the south of Morelos, Nayarit, the eastern Oaxaca, Sinaloa, Sonora and Veracruz; 35 to 40 degrees in Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, the southwest of the State of Mexico, the north of Hidalgo, Jalisco , Nuevo León, the north and southwest of Puebla, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí , Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Yucatán and the north and south of Zacatecas, and from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in areas of Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and Querétaro.

