The sixth installment of the Puerto Vallarta Taco Fair will be held on April 8

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – With the support of the City of Puerto Vallarta, next Saturday, April 8, the sixth edition of the Taco Fair will take place, in which more than 15 establishments dedicated to the gastronomy of tacos in the area will participate.

The details of this event were announced this Tuesday at a press conference, by the organizers, led by Edgar Cisneros; the Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Seasoned Foods (CANIRAC) Puerto Vallarta, chaired by Jorge Luis Carbajal Díaz, and on behalf of the City Council, the director of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares.

The head of the municipal agency indicated that as part of the tourist and gastronomic activity, this type of event contributes to the promotion of this destination and that visitors learn a little more about the local gastronomy and the tradition that the taco industry.

The Taco Fair seeks to involve the creative, artistic, and cultural part, for which reason local artists such as Gabriela Munguía (Elodia Jiménez) and Francisca Gómez “Kika” were invited to participate, who contribute two illustrations of their authorship alluding to the culture of the region and the tradition that the taco symbolizes.

The sixth edition of the Taco Fair will be next Saturday, April 8, on the esplanade of Parque Hidalgo, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with the participation of 15 taco shops and entrance free, for which an attendance of more than 2,000 people is expected since it is also the holiday period of Holy Week and Easter.

In this fair of flavors there will be a great variety of tacos, from seafood, Michoacán-style carnitas, birria, cabeza, the famous pastor, chorizo, and varied Mexican grill, among other great flavors. In addition, there will be cocktails with artisan distillates such as raicilla and tequila, craft beer with special guests from San Luis Potosí; desserts, fresh water, cookies, cakes, ice cream, among others.

For the entertainment of attendees, there will be live music and DJ’s.

Tacos are one of the most popular and iconic foods in Mexico, enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds. Tacos are typically made with a corn or flour tortilla, which is filled with various ingredients such as meat, beans, vegetables, cheese, and salsa.

In Mexico, there are many different types of tacos, each with their own unique flavor and preparation method. Some of the most popular types of tacos in Mexico include:

Tacos al pastor: These tacos are made with thinly sliced pork that has been marinated in a combination of spices, chilies, and pineapple. The meat is typically cooked on a vertical spit and then served on a tortilla with diced onions, cilantro, and a slice of pineapple.

Tacos de carne asada: These tacos are made with grilled or seared beef that has been seasoned with a variety of spices and marinades. The beef is usually sliced thinly and served on a tortilla with diced onions, cilantro, and salsa.

Tacos de pescado: These tacos are made with fresh fish that has been battered and fried until crispy. The fish is typically served on a tortilla with shredded cabbage, crema, and a spicy salsa.

Tacos de camarones: These tacos are made with shrimp that has been sautéed with garlic and spices. The shrimp is typically served on a tortilla with avocado, tomatoes, and a spicy salsa.

Tacos are often enjoyed as a street food in Mexico, with small taquerias and food stalls serving up a variety of delicious and affordable options. Tacos are also commonly eaten at home and in restaurants, and they are an important part of Mexican cuisine and culture.

