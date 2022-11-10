VACATION RENTALS

The US tapped cell phones of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)

November 9, 2022
, ,

Authorities in the United States gained access to telephone calls and were able to listen to the criminal conduct of two individuals related to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) which lead to their arrest . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website