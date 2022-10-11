There are 28 states in Mexico that have approved same-sex marriage

Today, October 11, the State of Mexico joined the list of entities that have approved same-sex marriage in Mexico.
From 2009 to date, 29 entities have modified their civil codes, Mexico City was the first to do so.
In 2015, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) issued a jurisprudence that indicates that it is discriminatory and unconstitutional not to validate same-sex marriage and only recognize the “traditional” marriage between a man and a woman.
Unlike some countries, a Supreme Court ruling does not invalidate laws in individual states, but the ruling created a precedent to open the battle for same-sex marriage in each state.
Despite this jurisprudence, there are still entities in which same-sex marriage is not allowed, so couples must go to another where their right is recognized, or failing that, initiate an amparo process so that they can get married under the precedent of the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling.
Guerrero, Tamaulipas, and Tabasco are the three states left in Mexico that still deny same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples, and not ending discriminatory laws against their citizens.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Mexico’s president slams the nomination of Ukrainian president Zelenski for the Nobel Peace Prize Staying to true form in his disdain for Ukraine, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López criticized the members of the European Parliament who nominated his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodímir Zelensky, for the Nobel Peace Prize this year. During the morning press conference on October 5, the Mexican president affirmed that there are other people who deserve…
- Mexico eliminates mandatory use of face masks in closed spaces from its recent guidelines The Government of Mexico presented a document on Monday which suggests the “non-mandatory” use of face masks in closed spaces in Mexico. In the memo, the use of face masks is only categorized as “recommended” or “not mandatory” as to where it was previously categorized as mandatory. Despite this, health authorities maintain the recommendation of…
- Mexico’s President confirms agreement with Russia to use the Glonass satellite system, believed to be used for espionage President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) confirmed that Mexico signed an agreement with Russia to use the Glonass satellite system “for peaceful purposes”, for which he denied that the system had espionage purposes, despite the opinion of many international bodies who specialize in the subject. The announcement comes one day after Mexico’s Department of Foreign…
- CDNH: National Guard shot and killed pregnant minor in Jalisco A couple was traveling in their truck at kilometer 146 of the free highway Zapotlanejo-Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco, when three elements of the National Guard (GN) began to chase the vehicle because they were driving at high speed and their vehicle did not have license plates. After the truck did not heed the…
- Mexico enters agreement with Russia on space exploration, raising Glonass concerns President Vladimir Putin ratified the intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Mexico on cooperation in ‘space research’ for peaceful purposes, according to Russian authorities. “The agreement was prepared and signed in view of the stable trend of expanding cooperation between Russia and Mexico in the space sphere through joint projects,” the document states. The agreement provides,…