There are 28 states in Mexico that have approved same-sex marriage

Today, October 11, the State of Mexico joined the list of entities that have approved same-sex marriage in Mexico.

From 2009 to date, 29 entities have modified their civil codes, Mexico City was the first to do so.

In 2015, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) issued a jurisprudence that indicates that it is discriminatory and unconstitutional not to validate same-sex marriage and only recognize the “traditional” marriage between a man and a woman.

Unlike some countries, a Supreme Court ruling does not invalidate laws in individual states, but the ruling created a precedent to open the battle for same-sex marriage in each state.

Despite this jurisprudence, there are still entities in which same-sex marriage is not allowed, so couples must go to another where their right is recognized, or failing that, initiate an amparo process so that they can get married under the precedent of the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling.

Guerrero, Tamaulipas, and Tabasco are the three states left in Mexico that still deny same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples, and not ending discriminatory laws against their citizens.

