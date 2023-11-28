There Will be 350 Pilgrimages in December to Puerto Vallarta’s Our Lady of Guadalupe

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Father Arturo Arana, a key figure in the religious community of Puerto Vallarta, has officially announced the completion of preparations for the highly anticipated Guadalupe Festival. This year's event is set to witness a significant increase in participation, with over 350 pilgrimages registered, marking a robust resurgence following the challenges posed by the pandemic last year.

The festival will commence with an impressive march by parish servants on November 30, setting the stage for the formal program which begins on December 1. This year's program has attracted heightened interest from . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.