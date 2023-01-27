They find 57 teenage migrants crammed into a truck near the US border

Immigration authorities in Mexico said they found 57 migrant Guatemalan teenagers crammed into a trailer on a highway near the US border on Thursday.
According to the National Institute of Migration (INM), 43 boys and 14 girls occupied the trailer of the truck along with eight men and a woman and her daughter.
All adolescents are considered to be unaccompanied migrants, that is, they were not traveling with their parents or relatives.
The vehicle was stopped for an inspection on a highway that goes to the border city of Ciudad Juárez, opposite El Paso, Texas.
The truck driver was arrested. The youngsters were transferred to a juvenile care center.
It is common for children to cross the border illegally through Mexico to join parents or relatives who have already emigrated to the United States.
Elements of the Civil Force rescued 78 migrants on January 20, of which 16 were minors, who remained crowded in a house in the Portal de San Roberto neighborhood, in Juárez, Nuevo León.
At the scene, authorities managed to capture three men, originally from Veracruz, who were supposedly going to be in charge of transferring the Central and South Americans to the border with the United States.
Migrants of Honduran, Dominican, Cuban, Guatemalan, Salvadoran, and Ecuadorian origin remained crowded in two adjoining houses.
Civil Force indicated that Juan ‘N’, 40 years old, originally from Veracruz, was arrested at the site; Miguel ‘N’, 38, also from Veracruz; and Manuel ‘N’, 34 years old, originally from Nuevo León.
The three are being investigated for the alleged crime of human trafficking.
The undocumented people received medical attention and were later transferred to the National Migration Institute branch in Nuevo León.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Canadian woman hospitalized after being critically injured by rogue wave during her Puerto Vallarta honeymoon vacation A Canadian woman remains on a ventilator in a hospital after she was struck by a rogue wave while on her honeymoon in Mexico. Cory Moe, who is a long-term care nurse back in Carnduff, Saskatchewan, was in Puerto Vallarta with her husband Dalton for a delayed honeymoon and the pair were enjoying the water.…
- Puerto Vallarta or Cancun? Security issues in Acapulco and Cancún could attract tourists to Puerto Vallarta as a safer alternative The unfortunate situation of violence and insecurity that exists in tourist destinations such as Acapulco or Cancun, where executions or disputes between taxi drivers and Uber, respectively, are taking place, could attract more tourism to Puerto Vallarta, answering the question: Puerto Vallarta or Cancun?
- Puerto Vallarta carried out a cleaning day in the Cuale River Within the framework of World Environmental Education Day, the city of Puerto Vallarta coordinated a cleaning day on the banks of the Cuale River, with the participation of students and teachers of Secondary School No. 84 ‘Valentín Gómez Farías’. The councilor María Elena Curiel Preciado, president of the Building Commission for Education, Innovation, Science and…
- Obituary: Paul Harrington Paul Harrington passed away peacefully at home in Granby, Colorado on Saturday, January 14th. Paul was born in Denver to Martin J. Harrington and Nancy Doran Harrington. Known affectionately as ‘Tall Paul,’ he worked passionately and with a creative rigor that enriched many people’s lives. Paul donated his time and resources to make meaningful contributions…
- They find 57 teenage migrants crammed into a truck near the US border Immigration authorities in Mexico said they found 57 migrant Guatemalan teenagers crammed into a trailer on a highway near the US border on Thursday. According to the National Institute of Migration (INM), 43 boys and 14 girls occupied the trailer of the truck along with eight men and a woman and her daughter. All adolescents…