Time change in Mexico 2021: turn the clock back one hour to winter time

The time change is a decree by law in Mexico that was established in 1996 with the aim of saving electricity and taking advantage of sunlight, and the next day to change the time is the last Sunday in October, which this year falls on October 31.
Although most devices will change the time automatically, some others will not and this could cause confusion for those who are not aware.
When does the schedule change?
This October 31, summer time ends and winter time begins, so you must set your watch or devices back one hour. The new schedule is effective as of 2 a.m. on Sunday, so it is recommended to turn the clock back from Saturday before going to sleep. This schedule will last six months.
When does the fall schedule end?
On April 3, 2022, the fall schedule will change again to make way for summer time. Although President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that he wants to eliminate summer time, this Sunday the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, assured that only Congress has the power to do so. But, for now, summer time will return in April 2022.
In what parts of Mexico does the time change not apply?
Sonora and Quintana Roo do not participate in summer time for economic and tourist reasons, respectively, so they will keep their clocks intact. 33 border municipalities in states such as Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Tamaulipas will change schedules together with the United States due to the economic and administrative relations they maintain. This year, the border states will change time on November 7.
