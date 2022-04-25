Tourists highlight the cleanliness and quality of Puerto Vallarta

The beaches, the boardwalk, the hospitality of the people, the cleanliness of the tourist strip, the gastronomy, the diversity of attractions, and the beauty of its boardwalk, are a series of factors that make Puerto Vallarta a high-quality destination, as reflected in the surveys conducted by the Municipal Tourism Department in the first quarter of the year.
According to the opinions and data collected from almost a thousand tourists surveyed between January and March in the agency’s information modules, visitors – mostly foreigners -, when issuing a general opinion of the destination, 59 percent described it as excellent and 38% as good, that is, 97 percent gave a positive rating.
52% said they were visiting Puerto Vallarta for the first time, 73% said they prefer to travel in winter, and 11% in spring. 27% of those surveyed are over 60 years old, 31% are between 45 and 60 years old, and 31% are between 30 and 45 years old.
42% said that as a lodging option they prefer the “all-inclusive” hotel, 32% condo rentals, and 16% a hostel. In addition to enjoying the beach, 39% said that their favorite activity is adventure tourism, 29% said culture, and 10% referred to wellness programs.
The same visitors were asked what they enjoyed the most during their stay, 28% answered the boardwalk, 20% the beaches, 12% the hospitality of the people, 10% the restaurants, and 30% that all of the above.
54% considered that the cleanliness of the beaches is good and 36% said that it is excellent; while 55% thought that the cleanliness of the tourist strip, in general, is good and 31% described it as excellent.
