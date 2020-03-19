Travel agency confirms 400 people from Jalisco may have been exposed to COVID-19

The travel agency, Viajes Panorama, confirmed that there are 400 people who traveled to Vail, Colorado, United States (US) last February, who are wanted by the Government of Jalisco for possible exposure to COVID-19.

The commercial director of the company, Juan Pablo Mackissack, indicated that the number is an estimate, not only of the people who traveled with his company from February 27 to March 7, but also individually, because when making this trip “For more than 40 years, there are people who already know the route and decide to do it on their own,” but added that tourists are known to each other.

You may be interested in: 400 EXPOSED TO COVID-19 TOURED BAHÍA DE BANDERAS

“Year after year people from Jalisco travel to Vail, Colorado on this particular date, because they have timeshares, it is not so much that they went to the competition scheduled at the same time. It just so happened that the competition was there.”

The director assured that the trips, made on commercial flights, were not canceled because there were no restrictions on the flights, neither by the United States nor by Mexico, so they did not see it as necessary.

Mackissack assured that they already maintain communication with travelers in order to be a link with the State Government and the Ministry of Health, since they cannot share the information of tourists, due to the privacy policies and protection of their personal data. However, the director did not report the exact number of people who have already called them.

He added that the recommendation was made to them to remain in their homes as a quarantine, and that, if they present symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately contact the state line to carry out the pertinent tests.

Lastly, the director said he was unaware of any of the patients who had already tested positive for coronavirus was on this trip, adding that reporting it should be the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health.

This Wednesday, the Governor of the Entity reported that people are wanted considering that they “represent a potential front of contagion”, as it is known that some of them attended crowded places, such as Tapalpa and Bahía de Banderas, areas near Puerto Vallarta.

”We have to take it seriously. We need these people to understand that they have a very high probability of having acquired the virus and are a potential risk for people who are close to you, ” said the agency through a video shared on his social networks.