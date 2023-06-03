Tropical Storm Arlene Downgraded to Depression, Kicking Off the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Water Commission (Conagua) announced that Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, has been downgraded to a tropical depression. Arlene had initially formed in the Atlantic Basin, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of southeastern Mexico.
According to the latest reports, the center of Arlene is currently situated 230 kilometers west-southeast of Dry Tortugas, Florida, and 355 kilometers northeast of Cabo Catoche, Quintana Roo.
