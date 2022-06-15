Tropical Storm Blas forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast

The second tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season formed off southern Mexico on Tuesday, though forecasters said it was unlikely to threaten land.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Blas could reach hurricane strength by Wednesday before losing force while moving westward into the open ocean.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) at midafternoon Tuesday and it was centered about 325 miles (525 kilometers) south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico. Blas was moving north at 5 mph (7 kph).
The hurricane center said the storm was likely to kick up dangerous surf conditions along the coast.
The season’s first storm, Hurricane Agatha, ran ashore near Puerto Angel in Oaxaca state on May 30 with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). Authorities said it killed at least nine people, with five others missing suspected to be dead.
