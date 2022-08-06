Tropical Storm Howard forecasted to be off the coast of Puerto Vallarta on Monday

At 10:00 a.m. Central Mexico time, Tropical Depression Nine-E formed in the Pacific Ocean, which is expected to continue to gain strength to become Tropical Storm Howard.
Tropical Depression Nine-E is located approximately 575 kilometers south-southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, and 640 kilometers south of Manzanillo, Colima.
The system travels parallel to the Mexican coast with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.
The extension of its cloud bands will cause significant rains from Baja California to Oaxaca and Chiapas, with a forecast of being parallel to Puerto Vallarta on Monday morning, yet staying offshore. The storm is expected to generate heavy rains along the coast of Mexico but is not forecasted to make landfall and will stay well off the coast.
For 2022, 9 hurricanes and 8 tropical storms are predicted for the Pacific Ocean; that is, 17 named storms when the typical number is 15. Tropical Storm Howard will be the 8th named storm this year.
Without a doubt, the hurricane season affects the population in general, but especially the providers of tourist services on beaches, since these storms generate torrential rains, strong winds, and waves, so it is recommended to take the necessary precautions.
According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the reason why this year will be more active in the Pacific Ocean is due to the presence of the “La Niña” phenomenon, which produces changes in the direction and strength of the winds.
