Tropical Storm Kevin expected to bring heavy rain to Jalisco

Tropical storm Kevin is located south of Jalisco and this week will affect western Mexico.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that this Sunday, August 8, the cyclone will spread its cloud bands over the coast of Mexico and will leave heavy rains in at least six states in Mexico.

The largest accumulations are expected in Sinaloa, with records ranging from 75.1 to 150 mm. Very heavy rainfall is also forecast in Jalisco and Guerrero (from 50.1 to 75 mm), and heavy in Nayarit, Colima, and Michoacán (from 25.1 to 50 mm).

The weather agency urged the population to take extreme precautions against possible floods, overflows, and landslides. In addition, they warned that adverse maritime conditions will occur on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán, with waves that could reach a significant height of two meters.

If the trajectory forecast comes true, Kevin will not make landfall in Mexico. In the next few days, it will move through the water, a short distance from the national coasts, heading northwest.

According to the SMN, early this Sunday, August 8, the center of the system was located 565 kilometers southwest of Playa Pérula, Jalisco, and 585 kilometers from Manzanillo, Colima.

So far, it registers maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, with stronger gusts reaching 95 km / h.

As it moves through the Pacific Ocean, Kevin will intensify its strength, and this Monday morning it will become a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir Simpson scale, with winds that will go from 119 to 150 km / h.

Although it will be approaching Baja California Sur, the current forecast for the trajectory indicates that it will not impact the Peninsula.

Trajectory and evolution

Kevin will not make landfall in the Mexican territory but will move at all times through the water, parallel to the coast.

According to the trajectory forecast of the SMN, the system will move in a northwesterly direction, approaching Baja California Sur. If it maintains the planned course, it will not make landfall on the peninsula, but the population is urged to be aware of the information published by the state authorities.

Kevin will continue to grow stronger and Monday will become a hurricane. By then, its center will be located 715 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California Sur.

The system will register hurricane-force winds until the early hours of Thursday, August 12, at which time it would again degrade to a tropical storm. Its bands will continue to lash the west coast of Mexico throughout the week.

Kevin is the eleventh named system to form in the Pacific Ocean, after tropical storms Andrés, Blanca, Carlos, Dolores, Guillermo, Ignacio, and Jimena, and hurricanes Enrique, Felicia, and Hilda.

