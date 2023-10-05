Tropical Storm Lidia Moves Near Mexican Coastline, Authorities Urge Caution

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The latest report from the National Water Commission (Conagua) indicates that Tropical Storm Lidia was located 660 kilometers west-southwest of the port of Manzanillo, Colima, and 800 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Despite its distance from the mainland, the storm has initiated weather changes expected to impact several Mexican states.
As of the last available data, Lidia has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching 100 kilometers per hour. The storm is moving northwest at a pace of 7 kilometers per hour. According to . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.