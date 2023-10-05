Tropical Storm Lidia Moves Near Mexican Coastline, Authorities Urge Caution

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The latest report from the National Water Commission (Conagua) indicates that Tropical Storm Lidia was located 660 kilometers west-southwest of the port of Manzanillo, Colima, and 800 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Despite its distance from the mainland, the storm has initiated weather changes expected to impact several Mexican states.

As of the last available data, Lidia has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching 100 kilometers per hour. The storm is moving northwest at a pace of 7 kilometers per hour. According to . . .

