Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Puerto Vallarta as Beatriz Strengthens

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mexican Government has issued a Hurricane Warning from Zihuatanejo to Playa Perula, as Tropical Storm Beatriz intensifies off the west-central coast. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been put in place from north of Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita, including Puerto Vallarta, indicating the growing potential of adverse weather conditions in these areas.

According to the official advisories, a Hurricane Warning is in effect from Zihuatanejo to Playa Perula, and a Hurricane Watch north of Playa Perula to Cabo Corrientes. A Tropical Storm Warning has been announced south of Zihuatanejo to Punta . . .

