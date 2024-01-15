Turbulence Troubles: Denver to Puerto Vallarta Among North America’s Bumpiest Flights

A recent study has placed the flight route from Denver International Airport to Puerto Vallarta International Airport as the third most turbulent in North America, spotlighting the growing impact of climate change on air travel comfort and safety.

The 2023 report by Turbli, a travel tool providing forecasts for turbulence, wind, and thunderstorms for flights, analyzed 150,000 routes, focusing on active airline routes as of December 2023. Utilizing the eddy dissipation rate (EDR) to measure average turbulence levels, the study categorized turbulence into light (0 to 20), moderate (20 to 40), severe (40 to 80), and . . .

