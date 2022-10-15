Two bodies found in one day: Body of missing Puerto Vallarta teacher and that of a young man

On Friday, two bodies were found in the area involved in two separate cases.

The body of Professor Gregorio Rivas, missing since September 1, 2021, and for whom the State Prosecutor’s Office has already arrested two subjects, was found.

It was around 9 a.m. on September 1 that the professor was last seen alive outside the CBTIS 68 campus in Puerto Vallarta. Since then nothing was known of his whereabouts until his remains were located.

Relatives of the professor identified the remains by clothes and teeth, however, the DNA test is still missing to corroborate the identity.

One of the two arrested suspects already prosecuted for the disappearance of the teacher is reported to have given the location where the 73-year-old man’s body could be found.

The body was found in a river in the town of Mesillas, in the municipality of Compostela, Nayarit.

Infantry elements of the Mexican Army and agents of the Jalisco and Nayarit Prosecutors went to the site to carry out the recovery of the body.

In separate case, a young man’s body found in Puerto Vallarta

A young man from the city of Guadalajara was found dead in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

According to the police authorities, around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, a report was received from the Santo Domingo neighborhood, in the Ixtapa area, about the discovery of a lifeless person, for which Unit B-78 of the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters to corroborate the report.

When they went to the scene, the paramedics found a male person of approximately 25 to 30 years of age, who no longer had vital signs.

The body was found tied to a black motorcycle on the bed of the stream.

The site was attended by elements of the State Police aboard unit PRJ370 under the command of Sub Inspector Daniel Cerón Juárez, as well as preventive police in unit PV-401 and PV-402, and the Investigative Police. The cause of death is unknown.

