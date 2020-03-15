Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Jalisco

Two women, 54 and 64 years old, are the first to be reported affected by the coronavirus in Jalisco.

Both were treated in the units “Fray Antonio Alcalde” and “Dr. Juan I. Menchaca ”, from the Civil Hospital, on March 11 and 12.

The first returned on the 4th of this month after being in Spain and Italy. The second visited Germany and returned on the 9th.

State authorities assured that they reside in Zapopan and are stable, with mild symptoms, isolated in their homes and under epidemiological surveillance.

They highlighted that 22 people had contact with them. They will all be under observation for 14 days.

The Secretary of Health in Jalisco, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, asked the residents of the State to remain calm, avoid panic purchases and apply preventive measures such as social isolation.

The official reiterated that the telephone line 33 3823 3220 is available to the population 24 hours a day to exclusively attend cases or suspicions of Covid-19.

The office manager of the General Directorate for Prevention and Health Promotion, Ana Gabriela Mena, indicated that so far more than 300 people with symptoms related to the disease have been investigated.

However, of the 38 that have met the definition of a suspected case, 29 have yielded negative results and nine are under study.

At the national level, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of the federal Government, Hugo López-Gatell, affirmed that there are already 41 affected by the coronavirus in the country. There are 155 suspected cases.

At a press conference, López-Gatell recommended that public and private institutions reschedule, between March 23 and April 19, massive events in which more than 5,000 people can gather.

“It is the optimal time to scale these measures and move from individual containment, which we have been doing since January, to measures of healthy social distance, for one reason, it is the ideal utility of the interventions and another is to do the minimum unintended consequences,” he said.

Hours before the two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Jalisco, the rumor that there were already patients with this disease receiving medical attention in the State spread on social networks.

However, the Health Secretary, Fernando Petersen Aranguren, denied that these have been hidden. He affirmed that the definitive exams were obtained during the early hours of yesterday, while the rumor circulated the day before.

“This is a laboratory confirmation; a clinical diagnosis. Clinically, a good doctor may have a high suspicion that these (patients) may be positive. However, the result is laboratory-based and based on a very specific test performed at the State Public Health Laboratory. The results did not come out until dawn today (yesterday), so as soon as we have the results we inform the public in a timely manner”.

The official assured that the results are very reliable and that there is no risk for those who are in Civil Hospitals (patients or doctors).

The coronavirus pandemic has hit tourism in Jalisco. Flights, hotel reservations and cruises have been suspended or, outright, canceled.

Personnel from the Integral Port Administration (API) Puerto Vallarta confirmed that the cruises of the Royal Princess shipping company were canceled.

Also, Aeromexico and Volaris announced the cancellation of routes from the airports of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

“We have been told that perhaps some international frequencies (were canceled) to defend themselves more,” explained Alejandro Guzmán Larralde, general strategic coordinator of Economic Growth and Development of the State Government.

He recognized the negative impact the coronavirus has had. “Above all, a reduction in international visitors,” he said.

However, he hoped that the drop in international tourists will be offset by domestic tourism during the holidays. He clarified that a significant drop in hotel occupancy is not expected on weekends, but a lower occupancy could be registered during the week.

Gustavo Staufert, director of the Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau (OFVC), acknowledged that March and April will have “bad grades” in the organization of events in Jalisco, but at the same time he trusted that there will be an “immediate” recovery when the crisis is avoided, thanks to the coordination between dependencies. In Guadalajara, more than 10 events have been postponed or canceled by Covid-19. “The effects will be in March and April.”