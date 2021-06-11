Two new Pacific storms off the coast of Mexico are being monitored

Showers and thunderstorms have become more concentrated this morning in association with a broad area of low pressure a couple hundred miles south-southwest of Puerto Angel, Mexico. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression could form by this weekend while the system drifts north-northeastward. Heavy rainfall will be possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico through early next week. See products from your local meteorological service for more information.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

Another broad area of low pressure located about 1100 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for some gradual development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form by early next week while the system moves slowly westward.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

The 2021 Pacific hurricane season is an ongoing event of the annual tropical cyclone season in the Northern Hemisphere. The season officially began on May 15 in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and on June 1 in the Central Pacific; both will end on November 30. These dates historically describe the period each year when most tropical cyclones form in the Pacific Ocean basin and are adopted by the convention. However, the formation of tropical cyclones is possible at any time of the year, as illustrated by the formation of Tropical Storm Andres on May 9. Andres was the earliest forming tropical storm in the northeastern Pacific proper (east of 140°W longitude) on record, beating Tropical Storm Adrian of 2017 by just 12 hours.