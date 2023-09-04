U.S. State Department Issues Travel Alert for Jalisco and Other Mexican States Amid Rising Violence

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In light of escalating violence and kidnappings in the western region of Mexico, the U.S. Department of State has issued a travel alert to American citizens advising them of the potential risks should they choose to visit states including Jalisco.
The heightened concern stems from recent incidents, most notably the disappearance of five young individuals on August 11th. Among the missing was an American national employed at a call center in Zapopan municipality. Tragically, following the young person's kidnapping, it was confirmed they had been murdered. Preliminary official reports suggest the incident . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.