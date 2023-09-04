U.S. State Department Issues Travel Alert for Jalisco and Other Mexican States Amid Rising Violence

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In light of escalating violence and kidnappings in the western region of Mexico, the U.S. Department of State has issued a travel alert to American citizens advising them of the potential risks should they choose to visit states including Jalisco.

The heightened concern stems from recent incidents, most notably the disappearance of five young individuals on August 11th. Among the missing was an American national employed at a call center in Zapopan municipality. Tragically, following the young person's kidnapping, it was confirmed they had been murdered. Preliminary official reports suggest the incident . . .

