UdeG recommends reactivation of Mexico’s economy in June

Facing an unemployment crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) presented three actions to face it and recommended the partial and gradual opening of the economic sector in June.

The first is a comparative analysis of actions taken by other countries for the protection of employment, in which Mexico stands out as the one that has contributed the least.

In the so-called Replica Model, variables such as economic sectors, mobility and use of masks.

The rector of the University, Ricardo Villanueva pointed out that May is a critical month in the pandemic and in which isolation must be maintained, while in June the economic reactivation of the main sectors could begin, taking into account calculations of risks.

“They have to be partial, gradual and the tool will be used to make decisions. There are businesses that can’t take it anymore, we have to prioritize. Those of us who must sacrifice ourselves are the educational institutions in order to open the key to other economic sectors,” he said.

He added that in companies that can be reactivated, in addition to providing sanitary filters, there may also be random sampling.

Alejandro Guzmán, general coordinator of Economic Development of the State Government, explained that in April between 40 and 60 thousand formal jobs were lost.

In addition, he stressed that the reactivation will have to consider the highest risk groups and women with school-age children at home, as well as with different health protocols for each industry.

He announced that in a few days the economic reactivation model will be presented by the State Government and based on what was presented by the UdeG.

But also a permanent monitoring of the hospital capacity, so that the cases do not exceed the infrastructure, and another permanent monitoring, through applications, of the places with known outbreaks.

The second model put in place by the UdeG for those who were affected is the addition to “Jalisco Sin Hambre” to provide pantries to the families in need.

With the Network of Collection Centers of 167 high schools, nearly seven thousand families have already benefited. Although, with donations from University workers, foundations and companies, they intend to reach another 25,000.

The latest initiative is the website “Mercadito Vecino, Compra Solidaria” (mercaditovecino.udg.mx), a platform for online sales that is already working to make it a mobile application.

With it, anyone can see businesses that are open within 500 meters. And, those who want to join, can do it for free.