The United States and Canada issued travel alerts to 16 Mexican states after organized crime groups have attacked civilians and burned vehicles in various cities in recent days.

The United States government recommended its citizens not to travel to five states in the country, while for another 11 entities it advised them to reconsider travel due to the growing wave of violence in the last week.

The US authorities highlighted that in recent days there have been multiple roadblocks, torched vehicles, and armed clashes between Mexican security forces and elements of organized crime in at least five states.

According to travel.state.gov, dependent on the US Department of State, it asked American tourists not to travel to Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, and Tamaulipas, due to the high rate of crime and kidnappings, so declared a red travel alert for all five entities.

It also raised travel to 11 Mexican states to orange alert, for which it called on travelers to reconsider trips to Guanajuato, Baja California, Jalisco, and Chihuahua, hit in recent days by violent incidents linked to organized crime groups.

To this list were added the names of the states of Coahuila, Durango, Morelos, Nayarit, Sonora, Zacatecas, and the State of Mexico.

Until further notice, United States government employees are restricted from traveling on various highways belonging to the 16 states on red and orange alert, given the high concern about the high number of murders in entities related to drug cartels.

Canadian authorities updated their travel precaution levels to Mexico: orange alert for 14 states.

Despite the fact that the general level for the country is yellow alert, recommending a high degree of caution, at least 14 entities raised the risk range due to violent incidents that involved the burning of businesses and vehicles and clashes between criminal groups and armed forces.

Canada asked to avoid non-essential travel to Chihuahua, Colima, Coahuila, Durango, Guerrero, and Guanajuato, due to high rates of criminal activity.

The states of Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas are added to the alert.

Canadian authorities recognize that there is a high level of violent crime in these states, so they recommended that local travelers stay in tourist areas, avoid traveling at night and stay informed with the local media.

