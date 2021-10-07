United States sanctions cartel operator in Puerto Vallarta

The United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) detected cells from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo, Colima and sanction cartel members in both locations.

In Vallarta, OFAC blocked one CJNG operator, while in Manzanillo it imposed the sanction on three others.

According to a report by OFAC, dependent on the United States Department of the Treasury, the Manzanillo operators participate in the trafficking of drugs such as fentanyl and are linked to a Puerto Vallarta cell that has allegedly orchestrated the murder of rivals and politicians in Puerto Vallarta.

The report from the United States was presented yesterday and included in its list of sanctioned people Fernando Zagal Anton, a native of Puerto Vallarta and who is a subordinate of the Aldrin brothers Miguel Jarquin, alias Chaparrito, and José Jesús Jarquin, R32, as well as of César Enrique Díaz de León Sauceda, Lobito, who according to the report are among the senior members of the CJNG in Manzanillo and throughout Colima.

With the inclusion of these subjects on the OFAC sanctioned mafia list, all their property and interests in property in the United States were seized. The sanction also prohibits companies and US citizens from making transactions with the sanctioned individuals.

OFAC also announced that those sanctioned work for Julio Alberto Castillo Rodríguez, son-in-law of the leader of the CJNG, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, El Mencho. Under his orders, they coordinate with Carlos Andrés Rivera Varela, La Firma, and Francisco Javier Gudiño Haro, La Gallina, responsible for acts of violence in Puerto Vallarta.

In addition, La Firma and La Gallina are also linked to Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán, El Sapo, head of the cartel in Puerto Vallarta.

The Control Office recalled that up to $10 million dollars are offered for information that allows El Mencho to be arrested and that the CJNG is a violent Mexican organization responsible for the trafficking of a significant proportion of fentanyl and other deadly drugs to the United States.

