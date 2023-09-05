Vallarta Botanical Garden Achieves Status as a Protected Natural Area in Jalisco

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The renowned Vallarta Botanical Garden has officially been declared a Protected Natural Area under the category "Voluntarily Destined Area for Conservation," marking it as the second space in Jalisco to receive this specific designation.
The Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) has officially recognized the Botanical Garden's contribution to biodiversity. Nestled in Cabo Corrientes, bordering Puerto Vallarta, the garden spans 31.97 hectares.
Semadet notes, "The garden is an oasis for plant preservation. Here, actions are undertaken to collect and host rescued or donated specimens. Legal origin and the survival . . .
