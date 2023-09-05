Tropical Storm “Jova” Forms Off Western Coast of Mexico; Will It Affect Puerto Vallarta?

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has reported the formation of Tropical Storm "Jova" during the early hours of September 5. The storm is advancing off the western coast of Mexico. It is currently situated 715 kilometers south-southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, and 1,165 kilometers south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

Forecasts from the SMN anticipate that "Jova" will intensify into a category 1 hurricane by Wednesday, September 6. By Friday, September 8, it's predicted to strengthen to a category 3 hurricane.

