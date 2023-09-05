Tropical Storm “Jova” Forms Off Western Coast of Mexico; Will It Affect Puerto Vallarta?

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has reported the formation of Tropical Storm "Jova" during the early hours of September 5. The storm is advancing off the western coast of Mexico. It is currently situated 715 kilometers south-southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, and 1,165 kilometers south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.
Forecasts from the SMN anticipate that "Jova" will intensify into a category 1 hurricane by Wednesday, September 6. By Friday, September 8, it's predicted to strengthen to a category 3 hurricane.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.