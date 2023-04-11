Vallarta Gay Clinic Opens in Zona Romantica, Offering Integrated Care to LGBT Community

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta’s LGBT community now has access to a new clinic offering primary and specialized care in the Zona Romantica area. The Vallarta Gay Clinic (VGC) was established by Ed Thomas, the founder of the SETAC nonprofit HIV community-based clinic, which has been operating for 13 years.
The VGC clinic aims to provide a wider range of medical and wellness services to the LGBT community in an integrated manner. It offers primary care, specialized LGBT care, mental/emotional health care, referrals to local medical specialists, and a membership discount program. The clinic also has its own laboratory and pharmacy, making follow-up to medical appointments easy and fast.
Dr. Miguel Buenrostro, a general practice physician specializing in medical issues related to gay men’s health, has been appointed as the clinic’s medical director and main physician. Ismael Rossi is the clinic’s chief counselor.
The VGC’s membership program is a significant innovation, offering discounts on regular office visits, medications, exams, and blood work for a low annual fee. The clinic’s personnel will keep active track of members’ ongoing chronic conditions and other issues and remind them of upcoming appointments. The clinic also plans to hire a wellness coach and a medical concierge to round out the active care team. In addition, VGC has a robust network of local medical and health specialists for referrals, even to nutritionists and personal trainers.
For non-Mexican members, VGC offers translation services for specialist visits and hospital stays, along with assistance in navigating the often-complex Mexican healthcare system. An international insurance expert will also be available to consult individually with members on coverage and policy issues.
Ed Thomas said that the pandemic delayed the clinic’s plans, but he is glad to finally open the doors of the new Vallarta Gay Clinic. The clinic emphasizes wellness, not just illness, and aims to take care of the whole person in an integrated way.
Clinic Contact:
Website: http://www.vallartagayclinic.com/
Lázaro Cárdenas #379-C
Zona Romantica
[email protected]
322 108 2559
