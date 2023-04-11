Puerto Vallarta International Airport’s New Terminal Building is 30% Completed

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The construction of the new terminal building at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is well underway, with an advance of 30% in just eight months. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, making it the first airport in Latin America to be certified as NET Zero, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions to zero.
The Mexico City-based firm LBR&A Arquitectos is responsible for designing this innovative and sustainable project. The company’s main works include the Reforma Tower, and the design of the airport terminal represents a unique challenge for the firm.
The new terminal building will feature iconic elements, such as the ratchet that will maintain its stability, as well as geothermal batteries and solar panels to achieve a sustainable terminal with significant water and energy savings. This innovative approach to construction will also help position Puerto Vallarta as a leading destination in sustainability.
The investment allocated to the Puerto Vallarta 2020-2024 Plan is seven billion pesos, which will result in significant improvements to airport spaces, especially for security filters that will increase their capacity by 125%, and checked baggage inspection points, which will double. Terminal 2 will have an area of more than 62,000 square meters, representing a 150% growth in the capacity of the buildings. The investment could exceed three billion pesos, and the space on the roads will triple, while the number of parking spaces will increase.
The airport’s new terminal will have a different access to the current one, which is being discussed with the three levels of government to connect external roads with internal ones. The building will have four floors, of which three will be for passenger use. There will be a corridor for national tourists and another for international tourists, as well as a waiting room to board flights.
Despite the construction, passenger air traffic to the current air terminal has not been affected, and the operation continues as usual. The governor of the State of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, has highlighted that this project will promote economic development and tourism growth in Puerto Vallarta.
The construction of the new terminal building at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is a step towards sustainable construction practices in Latin America. The innovative design and incorporation of renewable energy sources will set a precedent for future airport construction, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future.
Trending News on PVDN
- Thousands of tourists enjoy Easter vacation in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Thousands of tourists from around Mexico, and even international tourists, are enjoying the many attractions in Puerto Vallarta during this Holy Week and Easter holiday period. Accompanied by his mother, Misael Santos González, visiting from Acapulco, considers Puerto Vallarta “is the best, I loved it, a very clean place, with very…
- Mexican singer and telenovela actor Julián Figueroa found dead at 27 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Julián Figueroa Fernández, son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, now deceased, has been found dead at his home in Mexico City. The medical report indicates that the cause of death was acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. The body showed no signs of violence, according to sources. Maribel…
- More National Guard troops heading to Puerto Vallarta to provide security Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, announced that 8,524 elements of the National Guard will take care of tourists as part of the Easter security operation, including the deployment of troops to Puerto Vallarta.
- Two men shot in downtown Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - After a chase through the streets of the 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, in Puerto Vallarta, two men were shot. It all started with a fight inside the bar called 1000 Caguamas
- Expect road chaos in Puerto Vallarta; 30,000 tourists expected to arrive by car and bus this weekend Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - During this vacation period, Puerto Vallarta is anticipated to welcome up to 30,000 tourists arriving by land alone, according to Carlos Munguía, the manager of the city's bus terminal. Munguía's data reveals a significant increase in the number of passengers coming into the city, as well as those leaving for various…
- Passion of the Christ performance in Puerto Vallarta was presented this Palm Friday Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Guerrero de Dios group, the organizer of the Passion of Christ (also known as The Lord's Passion) performance in Puerto Vallarta, delighted foreigners and locals with the show that had been canceled the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 150 people attended the Lázaro Cárdenas Park located…
- Puerto Vallarta 101: An Introduction for your first vacation in Puerto Vallarta Nestled on Mexico's Pacific Coast, Puerto Vallarta is a vibrant and colorful city that offers a perfect mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. With its golden beaches, emerald mountains, and azure waters, it's no wonder that Puerto Vallarta has been a beloved destination for travelers for decades. From its charming cobblestone streets and colonial…
- Coconut knocks out tourist enjoying the beaches of Nuevo Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Like a scene straight out of Gilligan's Island, a tourist in Nuevo Vallarta was enjoying the beach under the shade of a coconut tree when she was knocked out from the falling fruit. According to witnesses, the coconut fell from the tree at approximately three meters and hit the female tourist…
- Puerto Vallarta airport is recording record numbers of up to 252 daily flights Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta International Airport registers up to 252 daily flights of which 60 percent are of foreign origin. The above was announced by the director of Municipal Tourism, Cristian Preciado, who stressed that records are being broken in air arrivals to this city. "We have broken a record in peak…
- Trial for suspects in the disappearance of a Canadian man in Puerto Vallarta begins today Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The trial for the disappearance of Canadian snowbird Malcolm Madsen in Puerto Vallarta more than four years ago is set to begin this week, with his former Mexican girlfriend and two other suspects facing charges of orchestrating his disappearance.