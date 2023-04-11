Puerto Vallarta International Airport’s New Terminal Building is 30% Completed

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The construction of the new terminal building at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is well underway, with an advance of 30% in just eight months. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, making it the first airport in Latin America to be certified as NET Zero, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions to zero.

The Mexico City-based firm LBR&A Arquitectos is responsible for designing this innovative and sustainable project. The company’s main works include the Reforma Tower, and the design of the airport terminal represents a unique challenge for the firm.

The new terminal building will feature iconic elements, such as the ratchet that will maintain its stability, as well as geothermal batteries and solar panels to achieve a sustainable terminal with significant water and energy savings. This innovative approach to construction will also help position Puerto Vallarta as a leading destination in sustainability.

The investment allocated to the Puerto Vallarta 2020-2024 Plan is seven billion pesos, which will result in significant improvements to airport spaces, especially for security filters that will increase their capacity by 125%, and checked baggage inspection points, which will double. Terminal 2 will have an area of ​​more than 62,000 square meters, representing a 150% growth in the capacity of the buildings. The investment could exceed three billion pesos, and the space on the roads will triple, while the number of parking spaces will increase.

The airport’s new terminal will have a different access to the current one, which is being discussed with the three levels of government to connect external roads with internal ones. The building will have four floors, of which three will be for passenger use. There will be a corridor for national tourists and another for international tourists, as well as a waiting room to board flights.

Despite the construction, passenger air traffic to the current air terminal has not been affected, and the operation continues as usual. The governor of the State of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, has highlighted that this project will promote economic development and tourism growth in Puerto Vallarta.

The construction of the new terminal building at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is a step towards sustainable construction practices in Latin America. The innovative design and incorporation of renewable energy sources will set a precedent for future airport construction, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future.