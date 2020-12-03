Vallarta restaurant owners will request an increase in capacity to 60%

The restaurant sector of Puerto Vallarta will request the Government of the State of Jalisco to increase the capacity within its establishments, according to the leader of Canirac in the city, Sergio Jaime Santos.

Santos pointed out that the year has been complicated for the restaurant sector, and hopefully that in this high winter season they will be able to exceed the sales registered in previous months.

“We effectively hope that we will exceed the sales limits that we have had in previous months. With the winter season we believe that the 50 percent that we have authorized capacity will be running out of spaces every day,” he said.

In order to also increase their income, they will request the Government of the State of Jalisco to increase the level of capacity and be able to allow more guests to enter their establishments.

“We will be asking the authority that we can open our establishments on time and in occupancy by up to 60 percent, as long as the health board sees it as viable and that the economic reactivation board considers it favorable,” he explained.

According to Jaime Santos, the restaurant sector has complied with the health guidelines that the authority has established as part of the economic reactivation, so he said hopefully that their capacity will be increased.

Photo by: https://www.instagram.com/p/CISHCH0Dma1/