Veterinarians and Nestlé Purina Petcare México team up to help pets of healthcare workers

From this week until June 10, a network of 60 veterinary clinics nationwide, in alliance with the food brand Purina, will offer boarding services at no cost to those health professionals who have pets and who are working long hours to fight COVID-19, making it difficult to care for their pets.

The initiative is called “Doctors and Pets in contingency” and has the objective of supporting health professionals in the care of their dogs and cats in these difficult times for everyone.

“We believe that today more than ever we must contribute to society and we want to do it as we know best: taking care of pets both in food and in their environment,” said Francisco Mualim, CEO of Nestlé Purina Petcare México.

The “Doctors and Pets in contingency” program will be open to doctors and nurses from April 10 to June 10, 2020 and it will be free since Purina will take care of the expenses that originate from pets for their care in the boarding of the participating veterinarians.

In order to apply for this benefit, pets are required to have their complete vaccination record (sick pets will not be accepted), as well as having recently completed internal and external deworming.

Requirements for doctors or nurses:

Copy of the professional license (Medicine or Nursing).

Copy of the hospital credential where you work.

Provide information about your workday: receipt of payroll or letter from the hospital indicating your shift (salary is not required)

Once they choose the boarding of their choice on the campaign site, they should contact the vets directly to check their availability and schedule their appointment to bring their dog or cat on the agreed day and time.

The Doctors and nurses may enter an undetermined number of pets as long as the clinic has availability.

Purina recommends that health professionals adhere to the rules of the veterinary clinic, as well as follow the recommendations for prevention, hygiene and social distancing issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and health institutions in the country.

To learn more about the “Doctors and Pets in contingency” program, you can consult the website www.purina-latam.com/mx/purina/medicos-y-mascotas-vs-covid-19.