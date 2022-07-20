Viral Video: Security camera captures would-be home thief falling from roof in Puerto Vallarta

This video on the social network Twitter is going around the world. Security video captures the exact moment that an alleged thief falls from a roof while attempting to break into a house located in the Loma Bonita neighborhood, in Puerto Vallarta.
The image shows the terrible accident suffered by the thief when he lost his balance and fell from the roof, hit the floor, and had the wind knocked out of him when he brutally hit his stomach. In the video, he can be heard having difficulty breathing while he gets up and walks badly injured towards the exit of the house.
The owners of the house, realizing that the young thief had an accident, let him go when they saw how badly injured the would-be thief was. The homeowners did not call the police.
According to the date that appears in the video shared on social networks, the robbery attempt took place on July 17, 2022, in the Loma Bonita neighborhood.
