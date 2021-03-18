Viva Aerobus flight experiences landing gear failure in Puerto Vallarta

A Viva Aerobus Airbus A320 aircraft with registration XA-VAZ experienced landing gear failure at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport.

The failure occurred prior to flight takeoff of VIV4343 from Puerto Vallarta – Monterrey route.

Viva Aerobus has confirmed that all 127 passengers and crew on board are fine and are currently waiting for alternative flights to Monterrey.

The incident took place at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday; At that time, the corresponding protocols were activated together with the aeronautical authorities and airport agencies.

Some flights were diverted to alternate airports after the runway in Puerto Vallarta remained closed.

The company has communicated that alternatives are already being sought for passengers and they are working with passengers to make their trip to Monterrey as soon as possible.