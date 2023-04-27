Viva Aerobús to Begin Daily Flights Between Puerto Vallarta and AIFA in July

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Viva Aerobús, the low-cost airline, has announced that it will start a new daily flight between Puerto Vallarta and the controversial Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in mid-July, just a few days before the start of the summer vacation period. This move is part of the company’s new expansion program, which includes four new routes that it will operate from AIFA, bringing its total destinations to and from the new air terminal to 11.
The other destinations that Viva Aerobús will offer from the Mexican airport are Hermosillo, Sonora; Mazatlan, Sinaloa; and Zihuatanejo, Guerrero. Four weekly flights will be available for Hermosillo, while Mazatlan and Zihuatanejo will have three weekly flights each. In the case of Puerto Vallarta, a daily flight will be available.
The new routes are scheduled to begin operating on July 2, except for Puerto Vallarta, which will start on July 15, just before the start of the summer vacation period, according to the school calendar.
As part of its growth program, Viva Aerobús also reported that it will increase flights to other destinations where it has seen good results, such as Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca (capital), Acapulco, Tijuana, and Cancun.
In May of last year, Aeroméxico began flights between Puerto Vallarta and AIFA, while Volaris started that route in September.
