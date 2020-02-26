Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, February 26

Few clouds are expected throughout today in Puerto Vallarta. Temperatures will move between a maximum of 25c (77f) and a minimum of 17c (62f). Light winds are expected around 15 km / h.

Little cloudiness is expected tomorrow. Temperatures will move between 18c (65f) and 26c (79f). light Northwest breeze.

As the week continues an increase in cloudiness is expected, although it will be highly unlikely that rainfall will occur. Likewise, temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes over the next several days.