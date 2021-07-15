Weather in Puerto Vallarta today; July 15, 2021 – including 5-day forecast

Weather today in Puerto Vallarta

The weather in Puerto Vallarta for Thursday, July 14, 2021, is forecasted to be with 62% chances of light rain and 34 c / 93 f with a low of 24 c / 75 f.

5-day extended forecast for Puerto Vallarta

Friday, July 16, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 31c / 88 f and minimum temperature of 24

Saturday, July 17, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 31c / 88 f and minimum temperature of 24

Sunday, July 18, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 33 c / 91 f and minimum temperature of 25

Monday, July 19, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 33 c / 91 f and minimum temperature of 23

Tuesday, July 20, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 33 c / 91 f and minimum temperature of 24