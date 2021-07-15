Coronavirus in Mexico; July 14, 2021 Report

The Federal Health Secretariat (SSa) in Mexico, through the General Directorate of Epidemiology, updated the technical report on the progress of COVID-19 in Mexico. For the daily cut on Wednesday, July 14 at 5:00 p.m., 2,616,827 total cases and 235,507 accumulated deaths were registered since the health crisis began in the country.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Therefore, in the last 24 hours, 230 deaths and 12,116 new infections were registered. In relation to the number of accumulated infections, it is the second consecutive day that Mexico presents a figure greater than 11,000 cases added in the last 24 hours.

Today’s numbers represent the highest single-day infection rate since February 3, 2021.

The technical report pointed out that so far there are 448,858 suspected cases, 4,758,388 negative, and 70,132 active cases throughout the country.

Mexico is already experiencing the third wave of infections, according to the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, this situation began four weeks ago, but what makes this third wave different of COVID-19 in Mexico is the number of people immunized against the disease.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta confirmed a total of 9,015 cases of COVID-19 and 448 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. This indicates that Puerto Vallarta recorded 109 new infections in the past 24-hours and one new death.

In the past 7-days, Puerto Vallarta has accumulated 667 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 98% compared to the previous 7-days when there were 337 cases reported. Meaning COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta have nearly doubled in the past seven days.

Due to the increase in positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Nayarit, business operational hours were reduced, which will affect the Riviera Nayarit during this summer vacation period. Restaurants and restaurant-bars, which mainly sell food, must close at 10:00 p.m., while bars, billiards, clubs, botaneros, and the like must close at 9:00 p.m. The rest of the businesses may continue operations until midnights.

Related News