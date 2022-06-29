With rising COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta, new testing center opens at Naval Hospital

Naval and municipal authorities launched the Covid 19 Detection Center inside the Naval Hospital in Puerto Vallarta.
Given the increase in cases of coronavirus in the city, it was agreed between the Secretary of the Navy of Mexico and the municipal government to create this space for the detection of infections.
The Center will be operating from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. free of charge, by appointment through line 322 226 8025.
It should be noted that since the beginning of the free tests in Municipal Public Services, from March 18 to date, 950 tests have been carried out, of which 193 positive cases.
In the face of contagion, the authorities call for not lowering our guard and continuing to implement the biosecurity measures already established for more than two years that the pandemic has persisted.
