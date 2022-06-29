Jalisco confirmed two new cases of monkeypox, the state with the most cases in Mexico

The Secretary of Health of the state of Jalisco (SSJ) reported this Tuesday afternoon that two new cases of monkeypox were detected.
According to Dr. Fernando Petersen, head of the unit, neither of them was under surveillance, but the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference ( InDRE ) has already confirmed their infections. Both are in isolation and without serious symptoms.
Detailing that they had contact with foreign visitors, he ruled out that there is a community contagion.
“In none of these cases we had follow-up, they are new cases, and yesterday they reported positivity to us, they all have contact with foreigners”
Jalisco already has 9 infected: two are foreign patients, four residents of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, and three in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.
However, Petersen pointed out that there are two more cases classified as “suspicious” and about 50 patients are being followed.
The first case registered in Mexico was on June 8 and it was a 48-year-old tourist, a resident of Dallas (Texas, USA), who arrived in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, to celebrate Gay Pride Puerto Vallarta. During his stay, he was present at various celebrations, and frequently at the Mantamar Beach Club.
When presenting symptoms, he went to a private hospital in Puerto Vallarta, due to the suspicion of this disease, samples were taken and isolation was requested, which he refused and fled the country.
Later, on June 11, the first infected person, a resident of Puerto Vallarta, was reported. A man originally from Toronto, Canada, who lives in Puerto Vallarta and who allegedly got infected from the Dallas citizen.
“That club (Mantamar) gave us three cases, we still have some people who could be in contact there, who have not developed the disease, under follow-up. We must remember that there are 21 days but this meeting was at the end of May so we will be eliminating that as an important nucleus,” said Petersen
With this update, 14 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Mexico so far: the nine in Jalisco and five more in Mexico City.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported this Thursday that in the last ten days 1,310 additional cases of monkeypox were reported worldwide, with which the total number now rises to 3,413 confirmed cases in 50 countries.
The vast majority of cases (86%) have been reported from European countries, while the American continent has reported 11% and 3% from other regions.
The WHO indicated that only one death from this disease was recorded in Nigeria, in the second quarter of this year.
