Women in Puerto Vallarta will receive ‘Pulse of Life’ devices to prevent being victims of violence

As part of the actions promoted by the government of Puerto Vallarta to prevent, address and eliminate gender-based violence, personnel from different departments of the City Council received training on the implementation of the electronic device or button ‘Pulse of Life’, which will be granted to women who are victims of violence in the municipality.

The governor Norma Angélica Joya Carrillo, president of the building commission for Gender Equity and Human Integral Development, reported that as part of the ALE strategy of the State Government, resources were allocated to the City Council, which will be used to preventing gender violence, among which is the purchase of 50 devices that will be used for the safety of women.

She made the announcement with the presence of some councilors, elements of the Pink Patrol, personnel of the DIF System, Municipal Institute of Women (IMM), and in recent days the training on the operation of these buttons was carried out by the engineer Edgar Ayala García, who explained that it is only necessary that 911 operates in the city and that the staff have computer equipment or a tablet or cell phone.

As soon as a woman presses the button, she quickly links to 911, giving her exact location and following the person in case she moves using GPS.

These devices will be delivered by the IMM next March, to previously selected women, so in February they will be given the training on their use, importance of the button and operation, in addition to that, they will also be trained to the personnel of the area of ​​Informatics of Public Safety and of the IMM.

The button or ‘Pulse of Life’ could be carried by the 30 sector coordinators, since they are in direct contact with the inhabitants of this municipality and are in constant communication with people.

There are plans to buy more Pulses of Life devices since the commitment of the City Council is to continue working to prevent and address violence against women in this city; However, in the event that a woman who wears this button is no longer at risk, as it is not viable to carry this device, it will be granted to another woman.

The strategic plan for monitoring the gender violence alert against women in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta is about to be sent to the Government of Jalisco.