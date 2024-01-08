Yellow Flags Continue to Fly on Puerto Vallarta Beaches Amidst Persistent Storm Surge

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - For the fifth consecutive day, yellow flags have been hoisted along the picturesque beaches of Puerto Vallarta, as the coastal city grapples with the ongoing storm surge phenomenon. This meteorological event has been a cause for concern among residents and visitors alike, warranting vigilance and caution.

The relentless surge in wave height, ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters, can be attributed to the convergence of winter storms and tropical cyclones in the northern Pacific region, particularly in the expanse of Banderas Bay. As a result, local authorities, including Civil Protection and Firefighters . . .

