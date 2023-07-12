14th Annual Ceviche and Aguachile Festival to Take Over Puerto Vallarta with International Flair

PUERTO VALLARTA - It's all about vibrant flavors, exciting cooking, and culinary camaraderie this coming Saturday, July 29, when the 14th edition of the Ceviche and Aguachile Festival kicks off in Puerto Vallarta. The festival, set to be a showcase of gastronomic diversity, will feature at least 12 local restaurants presenting a mouth-watering selection of around 50 varieties of ceviche and aguachile.
During a press conference held on Wednesday, the director of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, laid out the thrilling details of the upcoming event. He was joined by the organizers, Edgar Cisneros and Federico Pérez Gordillo, as well as the president of CANIRAC Puerto Vallarta, Jorge Luis Carbajal Diaz.
