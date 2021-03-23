Mitchell Scott Kushner Premiers Love Letter of Original Music to Vallarta

Native New Yorker and singer-songwriter Mitchell Scott Kushner is a retired public health physician now living in Puerto Vallarta, and is also an accomplished musician influenced by the New Orleans music scene and the singer/songwriters of the 70s including Carole King, James Taylor, and Elton John, just to name a few.

During his extensive and storied medical career that started in the 70s after attending university in Guadalajara, he became a highly respected HIV/AIDS specialist working in the Los Angeles, CA, area, and played an instrumental role in community outreach, prevention, and treatment as the epidemic took hold in the early 1980s. As retirement approached, he was also influential in addressing the COVID-19 response as a public health official in Southern California. Although music was always a big part of his life and interests, he was forced to put much of it on hold during this busy time, until now.

Having first discovered Puerto Vallarta in the 70s while attending medical school, Mitchell is now enjoying living much of his time here in his beloved Casa Primavera and has again focussed on his love of writing and performing original music. He has penned a new 10-song album titled Optimist Inside featuring vocals and piano influenced by his experiences both personally and professionally. His song, Survivor’s Guilt is a personal anthem dedicated to his experiences and his commitment to helping others. He is a master storyteller and his music reflects his commitment to improving lives, promoting the Mexican culture, and giving back to the people and community of Puerto Vallarta. A video featuring his home and music is available on YouTube as well as several other compositions.

Incanto is thrilled that Mitchell has chosen the venue to release his long-anticipated CD of new music (and celebrate his birthday!) on Sunday, March 28, at 5pm, as a guest in pianist Derek Carkner’s weekly show. He will also perform during Open Mic that same evening starting at 7:30pm. No cover charge. He will have some CDs available for purchase at that time.

More info: https://www.incantovallarta.com/