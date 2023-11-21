800 Residents of Mismaloya Have Been Issued an Eviction Order

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The tranquil town of Mismaloya, located just south of Puerto Vallarta, faces uncertainty and concern as a looming eviction order threatens to displace approximately 800 residents. The eviction, impacting homes, a school, and several restaurants near Federal Highway 200, will be enforced on Tuesday, November 21.
This concerning development was confirmed by Bruno Blancas Mercado, the Federal Representative for the V District headquartered in Puerto Vallarta. Mercado has been actively involved in this matter for several months. Recently, he hosted a delegation of Mismaloya residents in Mexico City, conducting working sessions in Congress and . . .
