Puerto Vallarta Developers Express Concern Over Ongoing Closure of 22 Real Estate Projects

November 17, 2023
,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The escalating tension between Vallarta developers and the Mexican environmental authorities reached a new peak following the closure of 22 real estate complexes. The developers are now seeking to elevate their concerns to María Luis Albores, the head of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

This decision emerged from a pivotal meeting on November 8, where builders convened with Puerto Vallarta's Mayor, Luis "El Profe" Michel, and other municipal authorities. One of the critical outcomes was the agreement to draft a . . .

