A helicopter is reported stolen from the Mexico City International Airport in mysterious case

A helicopter was allegedly stolen when it was in the hangars of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM). The aircraft is a Bell 203 B3, Jet Ranger, with registration XB-JSR, whose owner is Jesús Silvestre RC according to official records, he is an aviator pilot who was reported missing in June.
According to information shared by reporter Carlos Jiménez, the aircraft was stolen from the airport. The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) is already investigating the events and is searching for the helicopter. According to preliminary reports, the vehicle was rented for private flights and allegedly disappeared on August 3.
The pilot of the aircraft had a debt with the rent of the hanger, but according to the record of the first investigations, the debt had already been paid.
According to data from the search file of the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office, Jesús Silvestre disappeared on June 24 when he was in the municipality of Temixco, Morelos. His file describes a man 1.74 meters tall, robust complexion, brown skin, and a scar on his forehead.
In March 2021, the aircraft was seen on multiple occasions making low flights in the Ciudad Universitaria area of Mexico City. A user on Twitter shared a photo of the helicopter in which the XB-JSR license plate can be seen, which coincides with the one that was allegedly stolen on August 3.
