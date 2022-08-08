Tropical Storm Howard has intensified to a Category 1 hurricane

At 4:00 p.m., the National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that Tropical Storm Howard intensified to a category 1 hurricane, and was located approximately 530 kilometers west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California South.
Conagua explained that for the moment the state of Baja California Sur will be the most affected by rains and showers; however, other states in the country will continue with rains.
Cloud bands from Hurricane Howard will reinforce showers and Conague urged maritime navigation in the area to take extreme precautions due to strong winds and high waves of 1 to 2 meters in height.
For this August 8, heavy to intense rains are expected in: Oaxaca; Vera Cruz; Chiapas; Colima; Warrior; Jalisco; Nayarit; Puebla and Tabasco.
Heavy rains in: Campeche; Mexico State; Michoacan; Morelos; Quintana Roo and Yucatan.
Intervals of showers in: Mexico City; Coahuila; Guanajuato; Gentleman; New Lion; Queretaro; San Luis Potosi; Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.
“The National Meteorological Service (SMN), of the National Water Commission (Conagua), predicts that, due to its trajectory, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, the system will move away and stop generating effects on Mexican coasts, ” reported Conagua.
