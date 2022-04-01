Aeroméxico adds Puerto Vallarta to its destinations from Mexico City’s new airport

Grupo Aeroméxico became the first national airline to add flights from the recently inaugurated Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) to Puerto Vallarta, which will begin next month.

“As of May 1, Aeroméxico will be flying to Puerto Vallarta not only from the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), but also from the AIFA with four weekly flights, with the aim of complementing its operation from the new air terminal towards an extraordinary beach destination”, it was reported.

With this announcement, it will have three destinations from the new airport: Villahermosa (three weekly frequencies: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday), Mérida (seven weekly frequencies: Monday to Sunday), and Puerto Vallarta (four weekly frequencies: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday ).

In the case of operations from the AICM, where Aeroméxico has its main operations center, the same destinations are operated daily and during May they will be as follows: Mérida: 67 weekly frequencies, Puerto Vallarta: 42 weekly frequencies, and Villahermosa: 40 weekly frequencies.

“With these additions, between the operation of AICM and AIFA, Aeroméxico has a monthly offer of more than 223,000 seats to and from these destinations,” it was reported in a press release.

Last Wednesday, the group’s Vice President of Sales, José Zapata, said that the AIFA flights to Mérida were going very well, but in the case of Villahermosa there had not been much demand due to the complicated take-off time (06:30 a.m. ), so it is evaluated to change it.

