Aeroméxico adds Puerto Vallarta to its destinations from Mexico City’s new airport

Grupo Aeroméxico became the first national airline to add flights from the recently inaugurated Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) to Puerto Vallarta, which will begin next month.
“As of May 1, Aeroméxico will be flying to Puerto Vallarta not only from the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), but also from the AIFA with four weekly flights, with the aim of complementing its operation from the new air terminal towards an extraordinary beach destination”, it was reported.
With this announcement, it will have three destinations from the new airport: Villahermosa (three weekly frequencies: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday), Mérida (seven weekly frequencies: Monday to Sunday), and Puerto Vallarta (four weekly frequencies: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday ).
We don’t charge a fee for our content because news and information should never be a privilege reserved for those with certain economic benefits, but we do accept PVDN community sponsors for those who want to support local media and keep news and information free to everyone. Learn how you can become a community sponsor here.
In the case of operations from the AICM, where Aeroméxico has its main operations center, the same destinations are operated daily and during May they will be as follows: Mérida: 67 weekly frequencies, Puerto Vallarta: 42 weekly frequencies, and Villahermosa: 40 weekly frequencies.
“With these additions, between the operation of AICM and AIFA, Aeroméxico has a monthly offer of more than 223,000 seats to and from these destinations,” it was reported in a press release.
Last Wednesday, the group’s Vice President of Sales, José Zapata, said that the AIFA flights to Mérida were going very well, but in the case of Villahermosa there had not been much demand due to the complicated take-off time (06:30 a.m. ), so it is evaluated to change it.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Male found hanging in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone The male body was found in a taco stand located between Olas Altas and Francisca Rodríguez streets. Early this Thursday, March 31, a male was found dead with a cable around his neck in the popular Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta. The events took place in an area popular for its many restaurants in the…
- Two Nayarit beaches remain closed after 165 beachgoers were attacked by Moray eels Since March 24, the General Directorate of Citizen Protection and Firefighters of Nayarit closed access to the beaches of Guayabitos and Los Ayala, in the municipality of Comostela, due to the presence of Morena fish that have so far bitten 165 bathers. Moray eel bite is usually painful and can cause the victim secondary infection…
- Red tide in Puerto Vallarta still lingering in the Bay of Banderas The harmful algal bloom known as red tide has afflicted Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay since the end of February, causing the death of fish and representing a risk to public health. Their presence has been monitored by the members of the Department of Biological Sciences of the University Center of the Coast of the…
- NGO: 60% of world’s child pornography is produced in Mexico; Vallarta is a sex trafficking paradise Mexico is the main supplier to the United States of girls and boys who are victims of human trafficking and is considered to be the producer of 60% of child pornography in the world, says the Freedom Foundation, directed by Fernando Landeros. According to the organization, which was created a few months ago and presented…
- Average hotel prices in Mexico exceed that of the U.S. and Canada The open skies policy and zero restrictions for foreign travelers who wish to vacation in Mexico during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic are beginning to show their results: According to data from STR, a hotel market data intelligence company, hotels in Mexico above 4 stars, which are the ones that international travelers…