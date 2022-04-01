Puerto Vallarta hotels still struggle to find employees before Easter holiday

A couple of weeks before the Holy Week and Easter holiday period begins, the hotel sector in Puerto Vallarta requires some 5,000 people to fill its vacancies.

Noting that this year “looks good” and is expected to improve over time, the manager of the Association of Hotels and Motels of Puerto Vallarta, Alejandro Torres Magaña, pointed out that they are looking for trained personnel to continue offering the quality service that characterizes the tourist destination.

“It looks very good, we hope that this very good start to the year that we have had will continue and we will have a much better next year than this one,” said Torres Magaña, detailing that there are approximately 5,000 vacancies. “We need a lot of workforce, there is a lot of demand right now due to the high tourist influx we have.”

It was the coronavirus pandemic that forced hotels to close two years ago and with them, thousands of people were forced to leave, to return to their places of origin, but at present, a large part of them have not returned, according to Torres Magaña, who assured that the operation is not at risk.

“Many returned to their place of origin and have not reported to us again (…) eight or ten percent more or less. (Is the operation not compromised?) No, no, not at all, we are prepared and I think we have been moving the tourist destination forward,” he added.

According to estimates from the tourism sector, Puerto Vallarta will register an average occupancy of over 90 percent during this vacation period, and even on some days it will be completely full, hence the urgency of being able to fill vacancies.

